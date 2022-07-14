Schools will remain open in Pune from Friday

PUNE The Pune civic body on Thursday announced that schools will remain open from Friday as rain activity is less.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing rain alerts and incessant rainfall, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had decided that all civic primary and secondary schools will remain closed on Thursday.

Though there was an ‘extremely heavy rain’ alert, the city witnessed less rain as compared to Wednesday. But catchment areas received good rainfall, said, officials.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that Thursday’s red alert was only issued for ghat regions and not for Pune city.

“Rainfall is likely to be reduced from July 15 onwards. We issued a warning for ghat areas around Pune on July 15. These areas may report isolated heavy rainfall. The city area may witness light to moderate rainfall on July 15. Citizens should watch out for the forecast issued by the weather department,” said Kashyapi.