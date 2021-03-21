Scrappage policy: 466 PMC vehicles to be discarded

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will face a hit with the Central government’s scrappage policy on old vehicles.

The PMC will have to scrape 466 vehicles from the fleet and make provision of ₹60 crore to purchase new ones in the coming years.

Now, the PMC has decided to frame a long-term policy on how to tackle the situation created by the scrappage policy of the Central government. The PMC will explore the option of outsourcing vehicles and electric vehicles.

The civic body has a total of 1,245 vehicles in the fleet. Of that, the PMC will have to scrap 466 vehicles, many of which belong to the solid waste management department with 127 vehicles.

The PMC has a vehicle depot located at Gultekdi (Market yard) and it spreads on more than three acres of prime land.

The city generates more than 2,100 tonnes of solid waste and is collected and transported to solid waste processing plants which are located in the different part of the city.

The solid waste department has got a major setback from the scrappage policy of the Central government.

The PMC will have to remove or scrap solid waste department vehicles from their fleet step by step by March 31, 2022.

The PMC motor vehicle department spends around ₹90 crore per year for the maintenance of vehicles which includes fuel, repair, maintenance, and staff salary.

The share of outsourced vehicles is around 30 per cent and the PMC wants to increase it up to 40 per cent. Due to the increasing fuel prices, PMC is seriously conserving to increase the share of outsourced vehicles.

Outsourced and e-vehicles

Rajendra Shipekar, deputy commissioner of PMC Motor Vehicle department said, “The Central government will implement a policy from April 1, 2022. We have one year to take measures to follow the policy. As per our statistics, the solid waste management department vehicles are more in comparison to other departments. So, we have decided to call one meeting with solid waste management. We will discuss the plan, and how many new vehicles will be needed to purchase, and the possibility of outsourcing the vehicles and budget provision.”

He said, “At present, the department has around ₹90 crore budget for the motor vehicle department. As per our calculation, we need around ₹60 crore to replace new vehicles which will scrap as per policy. It will take two years; we have to purchase BS-6 and it costs more.”

“We are also thinking to increase the outsourced vehicles in our fleet and introduce e-vehicles (cars) in our fleet. It will reduce the capital cost and the liability of PMC,” he added.

Policy not applicable to the fire department

Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer of PMC said, “The fire department has a total of 26 vehicles. However, we will not be affected due to the new scrappage policy. As per the state transport policy, fire vehicles will have to use the vehicle for only ten years. After that, we will have to scrap them. We are strictly following the norms of government. So, the Central government policy is not applicable to the fire department as we are already scrapping vehicles that have crossed the 10-year mark.”

==================================

Box

Fleet of PMC vehicles

Years Number of vehicles

25 to 30 years 26

20 to 25 124

15 to 20 120

10 to 15 206

5 to 10 391

01 to 5 years 378

Total number of Vehicles 1,245

Solid waste department statistics

Years Number of vehicles

25 to 30 years 18

20 to 25 58

15 to 20 51

10 to 15 120

5 to 10 225

01 to 5 years 246

Total number of Vehicles 718