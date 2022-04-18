Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SDPI condemns Raj Thackeray’s statement against loudspeakers at mosques

Tamboli further said that such issues can be resolved legally as all communities utilise loudspeakers during various religious functions
The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Pune unit, on Monday, condemned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s statement regarding the removal of loudspeakers at mosques by May 3. (PTI)
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Pune unit, on Monday, condemned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s statement regarding the removal of loudspeakers at mosques by May 3.

Party state general secretary Azhar Tamboli said that the members urge the Muslim community to boycott all Iftar functions organised by political parties as they are politicising the issue.

“None of the political parties are ready to take a concrete stand against the issue. They are politicising the issue and spreading hatred,” he said.

Tamboli further said that such issues can be resolved legally as all communities utilise loudspeakers during various religious functions. “We demand strong action against the MNS chief for making such inflammatory speeches and targeting a particular community,” he said.

SDPI national core committee member Bhaskar Jadhav said that complaints against Thackeray will be given to police stations in the state seeking strict action against the MNS chief.

The MNS chief on April 17 performed a Maha Aarti at Hanuman Mandir at Khalkar chowk on Kumthekar road in Pune. Thereafter addressing a press conference, he again warned the state government that MNS workers will recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if loudspeakers are not removed before May 3.

