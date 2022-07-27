Seasonal mango sellers steal electronic gadgets worth 1.53 crore from Wagholi

The Pune police on Wednesday said that five persons who posed as mango sellers, stole phones and other electronic gadgets worth ₹1.53 crore. The police have arrested two, and the search of the other three is underway.

According to police officials, the accused who hail from Jharkhand and reside in Chakan, sold mangoes in summer. The incident occurred between July 23 and 25 at Sima warehouse, Kesanand road, Wagholi. The warehouse belongs to Pro Connect Supply Chain Solution Limited Company, which supplies various electronic gadgets across western Maharashtra.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Abujar Sheikh (20) and Abedar Mujuphul Sheikh (34) both from Sahebganj district, Jharkhand. The search for other accused- Sultan Abdul Sheikh (32), Abubakar Abhujar Sheikh (23) and Rabinul Muntu Sheikh (22) is underway.

According to officials, Sultan Abdul Sheikh (32) came to Pune during the summer and sold mangoes. While doind so, he conducted a recce of various warehouses. As the season ended, he called his aides from Jharkhand to execute his robbery plans.

The Lonikand police officials stated that police constables Sai Rokade and Kailas Salunkhe received a tip-off that five persons carrying weapons are attempting to rob a place near Khandoba Mal area of Lonikand. Acting on it, the police formed teams and arrested two, while three others fled.

It was only during the investigation that the police found their involvement in the robbery of phones and gadgets worth ₹1.53 crore from Wagholi. Police recovered 197 phones, three laptops, seven i Pads and other valuable electronic gadgets.

Gajanan Jadhav, assistant police inspector at Lonikand police station who is investigating the case said, “We are trying to get information about the other accused. The accused have been booked under sections related to robbery. We suspect that the three others may have fled to Bangladesh via West Bengal.”

A case under sections of 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prohibition order under Section 37 (1) (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 and relative sections of Arms Act has been registered at Lonikand police station and API Jadhav is investigating case further.