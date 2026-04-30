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Second FIR registered in Kolhapur sexual exploitation case

Police officials said a fresh case has been filed against Shahid Sanade in the Hatkanangale area on charges of rape and sexual exploitation of another woman

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 05:56 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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Kolhapur police on Wednesday registered a second FIR in an ongoing sexual exploitation case, widening the investigation against the accused.

To probe the case in detail, Kolhapur police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by additional superintendent of police Dr B. Dheeraj Kumar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Police officials said a fresh case has been filed against Shahid Sanade in the Hatkanangale area on charges of rape and sexual exploitation of another woman. Sanade is already in custody in connection with an earlier case.

To probe the case in detail, Kolhapur police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by additional superintendent of police Dr B. Dheeraj Kumar. The team includes sub-divisional police officer Priya Patil, along with other senior officers and women police personnel, to ensure sensitive handling of the case.

A 22-year-old woman approached police on Tuesday and lodged a complaint after being counselled by officers. Based on her statement, an FIR was registered against Sanade under charges of rape and sexual exploitation.

Neelotpal, Superintendent of Police, Kolhapur, said, “A second FIR has been registered against accused Sanade following a complaint by another victim. Once his custody in the earlier case ends, we will formally arrest him in this case and carry out a detailed investigation.”

Investigators suspect multiple victims may have been targeted through this modus operandi. According to police, the victims were allegedly called to lodges in Shiroli and Kolhapur, where assaults were carried out and filmed.

Kolhapur police are also probing whether the case is linked to a larger organised network, as the pattern suggests systematic targeting of women.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Second FIR registered in Kolhapur sexual exploitation case
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