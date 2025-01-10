Second investigation confirms illegal tree cutting at MNC premises

PUNE The second investigation conducted by senior forest officials has confirmed that illegal tree cutting occurred inside the John Deere (multinational company) premises at Wagholi. The inquiry was carried out on demand by the tractor manufacturing and agricultural services providing multinational, which has one unit in Sanaswadi. The report has been submitted to the deputy conservator of forests, Junnar forest division, whose direction is awaited by the department. Second investigation conducted by senior forest officials has confirmed illegal tree cutting at MNC premises in Wagholi. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In September 2024, the forest department issued a show cause notice to John Deere for violating tree translocation norms and illegally cutting 12 neem and two fig trees inside the company premises at Sanaswadi. In June 2023, the company had obtained permission from the forest department to cut 510 trees and translocate 236 trees for which a bond paper had been signed and submitted by John Deere to the forest department. However, after receiving the complaint about illegal tree cutting and violation of translocation norms, the forest department in August 2024 conducted a site visit and inspection. After some digging, the officials unearthed the roots of the razed neem trees following which the department issued show cause notice to the multinational in September 2024. Subsequently, a fine of ₹7 lakh was imposed on the company.

However, the company took objection to the primary report and demanded that the forest department conduct another inspection. Accordingly, the second inspection was carried out at the beginning of December last year by a team of forest officials under the guidance of Ram Dhotre, deputy conservator of forests (land), Pune Circle. The second investigation report too supported the claim made in the primary investigation report submitted by the regional forest officer, Shirur. This report was then submitted to Amol Satpute, deputy conservator of forests, Junnar forest division and the department is now awaiting further direction from Satpute.

Satpute said, “We received the second investigation report in the last week of December. I have instructed the range forest officer, Shirur, to seek an explanation from the company and based on their explanation, further action will be taken.”