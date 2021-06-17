Second special drive for Pune residents going abroad gets good response

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) three-day special vaccination drive at Kamala Nehru hospital has so far seen 167 people, including students and working professionals who are going abroad, take the second dose of Covishield.

The June 16-June 18 drive was conducted by PMC following the central government’s recommendations to reduce the gap between the first and second dose from current 84 days to less than 84, but more than 28 days for those wanting to travel out of India.

In the first special drive conducted on June 5, 1,314 students were vaccinated for the first dose. PMC has inoculated 1,459 students for the first dose so far.

On Thursday, 77 people took the jab. The students can drop email on studentvaccination.pune@gmail.com to get them enrolled for the inoculation. The drive will conclude on Friday.

“The drive has received good response from beneficiaries. PMC has decided to keep every Wednesday drive at at Kamla Nehru hospital reserved for those going abroad,” said Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner PMC.

“On day one of the drive, 90 people took a second dose of Covishield jab of which 20 were travelling abroad for work purposes and 70 for education. Eighty students came for the first dose,” said a senior civic official.

Devika Patel, who got admission to University of Texas, said, “I will take my first dose of vaccination tomorrow. I hope PMC conducts a third such drive as well so I can get my second dose before going to Texas on August 15.”

Student and working professional beneficiaries of second dose (Covishield, after 28 days) are 108 and 59 respectively.