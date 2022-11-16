Security guard found murdered in Hadapsar

A 55-year-old security guard was found murdered at the godown of a private company in Hadapsar area of Pune on Tuesday, said officials.

The nose and head of the body was tied with cloths, according to police officials.

The deceased has been identified as Kashanith Krishna Mahajan (55), a resident of Jalgaon. He was working as a security guard for the private company, said officials.

According to police, when Mahajan was working in the godown, unknown assailants thrashed Mahajan and killed him by tying his hands and feet with cloths.

Police suspect that Mahajan died between Friday and Monday.

Upon getting information about the incident, senior police officials along with the officers and staff of Hadapsar police station rushed to the spot. They took possession of the dead body and sent it to Sassoon Hospital for autopsy.

A case of murder has been registered at Hadapsar police station on Tuesday and further investigation is underway.