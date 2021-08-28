Security guard run over by PMPML e-bus in Wakad

A security guard returning home after completing a night shift was killed in a road accident by a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. (PMPML) e-bus on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Devram Shinde (48), a resident of Anant Park in Rahatani. While the bus driver has been identified as Santosh Dattatray Pol (38), a resident of Jagtapnagar in Thergaon.

The driver was not arrested in the case yet.

The deceased man’s friend, Hanumant Pandurang Pawar (45), who works as a security guard, was injured in the accident but escaped. Pawar, who is also a resident of Thergaon, was riding the bike and is the complainant in the case against Pol.

The incident happened around 7:20 am on Friday when the two were crossing from under the Athvan bridge in Thergaon. The two were riding on a motorbike owned by the complainant and registered in Nigdi.

“They both worked together. They had finished a night shift and were going home early in the morning when the accident took place,” said police sub-inspector Deepak Kadabane of Wakad police station, who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a), 337, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Wakad police station.