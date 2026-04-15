Security guard strangled to death by colleague in Kharadi

A 52-year-old security guard was allegedly strangled to death on April 12 by his colleague following a minor dispute during a night shift in Kharadi, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at a residential societ where the victim, identified as Pandurang Bhaurao Kharavne, and the accused, Sudarshan Manik Kale (22), were employed as security guards. During the altercation, Kale allegedly used a cloth (gamcha) to strangle Kharavne. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the Kharadi police, the two were on night shift duty when an argument broke out over who would sleep first during their scheduled rest hours. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo had agreed to divide their shifts and take turns resting. However, a dispute arose over the sequence, leading to a heated argument,” said assistant police inspector ( API ) Saheba Pote from Kharadi police station

During the altercation, Kale allegedly used a cloth (gamcha) to strangle Kharavne. The victim fell unconscious, after which the accused reportedly alerted the police control room. Kharavne was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before treatment could begin.

Police arrested the accused and registered a murder case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “The accused is in custody and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events,” the investigating officer said.