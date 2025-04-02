Self-assessment deadline for schools extended till April 10

Pune: Following requests from some teachers’ associations, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has extended the deadline to fill details under the School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework (SQAAF) plan from March 31 to 5 pm on April 10. Following requests from some teachers’ associations, SCERT has extended deadline to fill details under SQAAF plan from March 31 to 5 pm on April 10. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The letter states that deputy directors and assistant directors must ensure that all schools under their jurisdiction, across all mediums and managements, complete their self-assessment registration and submission within the given timeframe.

“To facilitate the evaluation of schools in the state, SCERT has established a State School Standards Authority Cell in Pune. For self-assessment, schools can access the link for self-assessment on https://scert-data.web.app,” said a SCERT senior official.

The state government had earlier approved the implementation of SQAAF to grade schools across the state from A+ to C. The grades, to be prominently displayed by schools, will reflect the quality of education imparted. Additionally, the state will launch a dedicated website to provide parents easy access to school gradings and other relevant data.

The framework has been designed by SCERT in alignment with guidelines from the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and recommendations from the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. According to the approved framework, schools will be assessed on various parameters, including basic infrastructure, teaching-learning standards, safety and security of children, and inclusivity and gender equality.