Self-styled godman arrested from underground ashram in Wagholi

In a midnight operation on Tuesday, Pune city police arrested a 59-year-old godman and seven others for running an exploitation racket from a secret underground ashram in Wagholi’s Ubale Nagar area. The prime accused has been identified as Radha Mohan Mishra, 59. His associates include six women and a man. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The prime accused has been identified as Radha Mohan Mishra, 59. His associates include six women and a man. According to the police, the accused constructed a bunker-type structure where he allegedly ran an illegal ashram, claiming to possess divine powers and portraying himself as an incarnation of God.

The police action followed a complaint from a woman IT professional alleging sexual exploitation and misconduct inside the ashram. Based on her statement and intelligence gathered during a preliminary inquiry, a special team raided the premises.

Prashant Amrutkar, deputy commissioner of police, said, “Based on the complaint filed by the victim, we raided the godman’s ashram and arrested him under various relevant sections.”

Police suspect the accused used psychological manipulation to gain the trust of followers, particularly vulnerable women. Few rescued women from the ashram are currently being questioned and their statements are being recorded as part of the investigation.

A separate case has been registered against eight persons, including the prime accused, at Kharadi Police Station for allegedly cheating a family of lakhs of rupees under the pretext of spiritual remedies.

Police said the accused allegedly gained the complainant’s trust by claiming to possess special spiritual abilities capable of solving personal and financial problems. Over a period of time, he allegedly extracted large sums of money from the family by instilling fear through claims of black magic, curses, and other supernatural threats.

They added that further investigation is underway to determine whether more people were similarly defrauded.

On Wed, Jun 17, 2026 at 8:57 PM James Mathew <james.mathew@htlive.com> wrote: