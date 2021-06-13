Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Sena leader among 26 held for gambling
Sena leader among 26 held for gambling

The Pune rural police in Bhigwan arrested 26 people including a former deputy sarpanch and city head of Shiv Sena political party in a night raid on a gambling den
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 08:58 PM IST
The Pune rural police in Bhigwan arrested 26 people including a former deputy sarpanch and city head of Shiv Sena political party in a night raid on a gambling den.

The gambling den was located near the foothill along Nimbodi road in Madanwadi area of Indapur and the raid was conducted around 6:10pm, according to assistant police inspector (API) Jeevan Mane of Bhigwan police station.

All the men were produced in a local court on Sunday and granted bail.

Among the 26 people were Sachin Uttam Mane (31), a resident of Tandulwadi area of Baramati who is the Baramati head of Shiv Sena and Jaydeep Shankarrao Jadhav (42), a resident of Bhigwan in Indapur who is the former deputy sarpanch of Bhigwan, according to the police.

The den was run in a tin shed built near a sugarcane field close to a foothill and has now been destroyed, according to the police.

The den was run by Hanumant Manik Thorat (52), a resident of Madanwadi area of Indapur.

The men were arrested while being in possession of cash worth 1,12,780 and belongings worth 3,12,780, according to the police.

“We had arrested Thorat last year too. But he stopped due to the lockdown for some time. And we again got a whiff of their activities. They have managed to get information about police raids 2-3 times before but this time we wore civil clothes and went on two-wheelers. They had also made use of the farm behind the house. Therefore, we sealed the exits first and then announced ourselves,” said API Mane.

A case under relevant sections of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act was registered at Bhigwan police station.

