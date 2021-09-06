Sena-NCP public meetings invite police action but big names left out in FIR

PUNE: Three different cases have been registered by the Pune rural police in connection with meetings held over the weekend between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena. While the gatherings were attended by heavyweights like NCP chief Sharad Pawar, state home minister Dilip Walse-Patil and Sanjay Raut of the Sena, none of these bigwigs’ names featured in any of the cases registered, according to the police.

Senior police inspector Vikas Jadhav of Junnar police station said, “A case was registered against the organiser and five other people for holding the gathering and violating Covid-19 regulations.”

Whereas senior police inspector Madhukar Pawar of Junnar police station said, “A case was registered against a local Shiv Sena leader Molly Khandagale and a few others who organised the event at Ali Phata on Saturday.”

A third case was registered against two organisers at Mansa police station on Sunday, confirmed senior police inspector Satish Wadkar of Mansa police station. All three cases were registered at the respective police stations under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant laws including the Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulation Act, 2020.