Senior citizen assaulted by youth with iron pipe in Gultekdi; FIR registered

A 71-year-old man was allegedly assaulted with an iron pipe by a 20-year-old youth in Gultekdi on June 26. The FIR was lodged the same day, after which the investigation began, police officials said on Saturday.

On Thursday, Gavhane allegedly visited the Pawar residence looking for the complainant’s grandson, Karan. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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According to the Swargate police, the complainant, Vaman Mahadev Pawar, a Gultekdi resident, was speaking to the accused, Anand Gavhane, near the Mahalakshmi temple around 9.30 am on the day of the incident.

Investigating officials said Vaman’s son, Ankush, runs a scrap business in the area. On Thursday, Gavhane allegedly visited the Pawar residence looking for the complainant’s grandson, Karan. When informed that Karan was asleep, Gavhane allegedly told Vaman he had given two mobile phones to Karan and wanted to know if they had been sold.

Pawar then allegedly questioned Gavhane about the source of the mobile phones and whether he and his grandson were business partners. Enraged by the query, Gavhane allegedly picked up an iron pipe lying at a nearby scrap shop and struck Vaman on his left ear before fleeing.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim suffered an injury and was taken to Sassoon General Hospital, where doctors reportedly administered six stitches to his ear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim suffered an injury and was taken to Sassoon General Hospital, where doctors reportedly administered six stitches to his ear. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior police inspector Yashwant Nikam of Swargate station said, “We will question the complainant’s grandson and the accused together to ascertain the nature and source of the mobile phones and whether any illegal activity was involved.”