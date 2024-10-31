Senior citizen duped of 42 lakh in investment fraud

PUNE A 74-year-old man has lodged a complaint with the Yerawada police that he was cheated of ₹42,40,000 in a share trading fraud. The incident occurred between September 19 and October 24 this year. A 74-year-old man has lodged complaint with Yerawada police that he was cheated of ₹ 42,40,000 in a share trading fraud. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, the accused woman promised 50% profit on the invested amount and took money in terms of online cash transfer in various bank accounts and cheated him, states the complainant.

The accused realising that he was duped lodged a complaint on October 29 and a case was registered under BNS 316 ( 5), 318 ( 4), 319 ( 2) and IT Act 66 D.