Senior citizen’s death: Police move court seeking trial of four minors as adults

Pune: The Pune police have moved an application before the district court seeking the four minors, involved in the gruesome attack on senior citizen Samir Roychowdhury and two others, to be tried as adults. Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole met police officials from Chatuhshringi police station following the incident. Pune police have moved an application before the district court seeking the four minors, involved in the gruesome attack on senior citizen Samir Roychowdhury and two others, to be tried as adults. (HT)

Additional Commissioner of Police (north region) Manoj Patil said, “Six persons were involved in the attack on 77-year-old man and two others. Of the four detained, three are minors while their accomplice who is an adult is remanded in police custody. The three minors have been sent to the observation home to be lodged till June 28. One of the detained minors was involved in an offence under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and had spent time at the observation home in the past. We are yet to arrest the remaining two accused, one major and another juvenile.”

Patil said that the police will be invoking IPC 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) against the six accused involved in the attacks on Roychowdhury of Sayali Garden Society; cyclist Shreyas Satish Shetty, 30; and security guard Ramsobitkumar Thakku Mandal in Aundh early Thursday morning.

Roychowdhury, who had retired from Tata Motors, was attacked with iron rods that left him braindead following head injuries and succumbed to death at a hospital later in the day. The family donated his eyes and liver as per his wishes.

The brutal attack has brought into focus security threats to elders, women, walkers and cyclists who venture out early morning and evening. The area residents expressed their shock and angst at the incident and raised questions over the security and safety of citizens. Roychowdhury’s son Sandeep described the attack as “heinous” done with “madness”. “My father never raised his voice at any one during his life, not even at me. It is a very sad incident that he lost his life for no fault of his. The incident puts a serious question mark over security of senior citizens and public at large,” he said

Deepak Gogate, the morning walking partner of Roychowdhury, said, “Crime in the city is increasing at an alarming rate and the police are found wanting in their duties towards citizens. I lost a very dear friend of mine who was very good at heart and loved by all. He will be remembered for his kindness, affection and good-hearted nature.”

Meanwhile, Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole met Chatuhshrungi senior inspector and demanded that the four detained minor accused be tried as adults and requested residents to report dark or blind spots in their localities that are susceptible to such attacks.

In his post on X, the legislator said, “Four out of six suspects of the dastardly assaults in Aundh, Pune have been arrested. The brutal assaults by a gang of six individuals in Aundh, resulting in the tragic death of a senior citizen, is dastardly and horrific.”

Earlier in the day, the legislator held an extensive meeting with the Chatuhshrungi police inspector and requested him to intensify patrolling and take strict action against the culprits. “The remaining two suspects will be caught soon. The police have agreed to my demand to charge the suspects as adults. The police will increase patrolling and set up permanent presence at vulnerable locations. The administration will also increase street lighting on roads and other localities in the area. Steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future,” he said.

The MLA appealed to citizens to drop a comment regarding any dark or blind spots in their locality to his X handle or mobile number.

Social activist Vijay Kumbhar said, “It’s not safe to go for a morning walk in the Smart City location of Pune. A senior citizen is brain dead, and others injured after an attack by minors at Parihar Chowk, Aundh. Residents demand increased police patrolling to check such crimes.”