Externed in the past; history-sheeter attacks people with sword in Kothrud procession, booked

The Kothrud police have booked a serial offender – who had been externed from the city limits for two years in 2020 – for attacking people with a sword during a procession held in Kothrud on Tuesday to mark social reformer, Anna Bhau Sathe’s birth anniversary. The accused has been identified as Omkar alias Aaba Kudle, now a resident of Sagar Colony, Kothrud, who had been externed from city limits for two years in 2020.

A complaint was lodged against Kudle by Akshay Gaikwad, who had organised the procession Tuesday evening to commemorate Sathe’s birth anniversary. According to Gaikwad, Kudle attacked the disc jockey (DJ) with a sword as the procession approached the Dutt Mandir at Shastri Nagar. While the DJ managed to escape unhurt, Kudle began abusing and attacking others who were part of the procession. Fortunately, no one was hurt but Kudle made good his escape amid the ensuing melee.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Bhimrao Tele, said, “The accused was angered over his photo not being printed on the flex erected in the area on the occasion. Hence, he attacked two or three people but fortunately, no one was injured.”

The Kothrud police station and crime branch unit formed three teams to hunt for the accused. According to the police, the accused has seven to eight criminal cases against him and had been externed from the city limits earlier. Upon his return, he started staying at Sagar Colony, Kothrud. A case has been registered at the Kothrud police station under sections 307, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989; and Arms Act and further investigation is underway.

