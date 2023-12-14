Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Seven Bangladeshi nationals held in Narayangaon for illegal stay

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 15, 2023 05:40 AM IST

Eight Bangladeshi nationals apprehended by Pune's Anti-Terrorism Squad for illegal stay in India. They have been booked under relevant laws. One accused is still absconding.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad, Pune unit, on Thursday apprehended eight Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay in the country.

The accused taken into custody have been identified as Mehbul Nazrun Sheikh, Rana Jamaat Ali Mandal, Gafur Rajewali Sheikh, Alamgir Jamaat Ali Mandal, Shalom Mustafizur Mandal, Afzal Hamibul Khan and Kabir Muzzam Mulla at Narayangaon. While the eight accused Jamaat Ali Whyat Ali Mandal is currently absconding.

The ATS in a statement they were found to be illegally residing in India by way of infiltration, and they have been booked under section 14 of the Foreign Nationals Act, 1946, Passport Act, 1967.

The anti-terror agency has taken action under section 3 (a) of Rule 3, 6, Passport (Entry into India) Foreign Nationals Order, 1950.

