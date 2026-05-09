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7 trapped in lift for nearly 3 hours in Pune's Sangvi; rescued safely

The lift, which has a capacity of five persons, was carrying seven people at the time of the incident.

Published on: May 09, 2026 02:13 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Seven people were trapped inside a lift for nearly three hours in New Sangvi after a late-night malfunction, before being rescued by the fire brigade early Friday, said the officials.

The incident occurred around 2.25 am at Shankar Plaza building near Krishna Chowk in New Sangvi. (HT PHOTO)

The incident occurred around 2.25 am at Shankar Plaza building near Krishna Chowk in New Sangvi. According to officials, the lift stopped between the ground and first floor after exceeding its permitted weight capacity.

The lift, which has a capacity of five persons, was carrying seven people at the time of the incident. It reportedly developed a technical fault and got locked due to the overload.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade received a distress call around 2:38 am. A team from Rahatani fire station reached the spot within seven minutes and began rescue operations.

However, the operation was delayed as the lift’s safety lock system made it difficult to open. Members of the housing society insisted that the lift company’s technicians be called to avoid damage to the equipment.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / 7 trapped in lift for nearly 3 hours in Pune's Sangvi; rescued safely
Home / Cities / Pune / 7 trapped in lift for nearly 3 hours in Pune's Sangvi; rescued safely
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