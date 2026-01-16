Several TET questions cancelled due to printing errors

Pune: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has cancelled several questions from the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted on November 23, 2025, after printing errors were detected in the question papers. The issue came to light following the publication of the final answer key, prompting the Council to annul the affected questions and proceed with result preparation accordingly. Maharashtra State Council of Examination cancelled several questions from TET conducted on November 23, 2025 after printing errors were detected in question papers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to information released by the Council on January 14, the maximum number of cancelled questions are from Paper II, which is held for candidates aspiring to teach Classes VI to VIII.

In the Mathematics–Science optional subject, four questions from the Marathi-medium paper and 12 questions from the Kannada-medium paper have been cancelled. In addition, a few questions from the Social Science paper have also been withdrawn. Due to these cancellations, the pass percentage in the concerned subjects is expected to change.

The State Council of Examination has clarified that the final answer key has now been published, and candidates will not be allowed to submit any objections or representations thereafter.

Addressing the matter, Nandkumar Bedse, chairman of the Maharashtra State Council of Examination, said, “The work related to result compilation is currently underway. candidates that marks for the cancelled questions will be awarded as per the prescribed rules, so that no examinee is disadvantaged due to errors beyond their control.”

Bedse further said, “ Only a limited number of questions across various language mediums were affected and that most questions in the TET papers across all mediums remain unchanged. The cancellations were necessitated solely due to printing mistakes identified in the final answer key.”