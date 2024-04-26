 Sharad Pawar hits out at Amit Shah over farmer suicides - Hindustan Times
Sharad Pawar hits out at Amit Shah over farmer suicides

ByAbhay Khairnar
Apr 26, 2024 08:12 AM IST

NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday hit back at BJP leader Amit Shah and blamed the party for anti-farmer policies

PUNE Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and blamed the party for anti-farmer policies which led to rise in suicide numbers between 2014 and 2023.

NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar (in pic) on Thursday hit back at BJP leader Amit Shah and blamed the party for anti-farmer policies. (HT FILE)
“In the last ten years, farmer suicides have increased due to poor policies. Amit Shah should first tell what he has done to stop this. Those who have limited knowledge about agriculture are speaking against us. Instead, they should check figures of last ten years,” said Pawar.

During a public rally in Amravati on Wednesday, Shah had said, “Sharad Pawar should apologise to the farmers for his alleged inaction as agriculture minister.”

NCP (SCP) state unit head Jayant Patil also shared the figures of farmer suicides in Vidarbha region during 2001 to 2013 and 2014 to 2023.

“The irrigation projects in Vidarbha did not get funds in the last ten years,” said Patil.

According to data shared by Patil, farmer suicides were 168 in Amravati between 2001 and 2013, which increased to 171 between 2014 and 2023.

In Akola there were 109 suicide cases which went up to 171 cases between 2014 to 2023.

In Yavatmal, cases rose from 214 to 324 and in Washim from 81 it reached 101 cases.

News / Cities / Pune / Sharad Pawar hits out at Amit Shah over farmer suicides
