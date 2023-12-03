Sharad Pawar says poll results won’t impact INDIA front

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that though the outcome of the assembly elections is in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in three out of five states, it will have no impact on the opposition parties’ front, INDIA. Sharad Pawar was speaking in Satara on Sunday when the results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh went in favour of the BJP even as the Congress won in Telangana.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even before the results were out, the NCP founder admitted that the trends emerging thus far from the results are in favour of the BJP. However, he said that he did not think they would have any bearing on the opposition bloc, INDIA.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Asked if the trends would have a bearing on the INDIA front, Sharad Pawar said, “I don’t think so. The partners of the opposition alliance, INDIA, are meeting at Congress chief, Mallikarjun Kharge’s New Delhi residence, where we will carry out an analysis of the results. Most importantly, we will get the details of results from experts in these states and thereafter, we will put out our common view about the results.”

The opposition block’s meeting is scheduled on December 6 when Sharad Pawar himself and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, among others from Maharashtra, will likely remain present. The NCP chief said that since he has not visited any of the four states during the election campaign, he is not aware of the ground situation there.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Once our meeting is over, I will be able to tell what our situation is,” Sharad Pawar said. Upon being asked about the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and possible tampering allegations in the outcome of the assembly polls, Sharad Pawar said, “I don’t have any specific information pertaining to it. Without any authentic information, I don’t think it is appropriate to express an opinion about the entire election system.”

Whereas, reacting to the poll outcome, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, whose NCP faction is part of the BJP-led government, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “India is progressing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. In the last nine-and-a-half years, the Prime Minister has implemented several big projects. Be it the railways, metros and highways, all are being expanded. He has helped to create a conducive atmosphere for investment. This is the exact reason why we decided to go with the NDA,” Ajit Pawar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked about allegations of EVM tampering, Ajit Pawar reiterated that he does not believe in the theory propagated by some political leaders when their parties lose elections. “If the EVMs were managed, why did the Congress win in Telangana? In Madhya Pradesh also, they spoke about the BJP’s defeat but the party has won a decisive mandate. I want to congratulate the Prime Minister, home minister and the BJP president on these spectacular wins,” Ajit Pawar said.