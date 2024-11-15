Maharashtra polls: Sharad Pawar sharpens attack against ‘traitors’

PUNE Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief, has stepped up his attacks on former allies who joined Ajit Pawar-led NCP in 2023, as the campaign for the Maharashtra assembly election draws closer. Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has stepped up his attacks on former allies who joined Ajit Pawar-led NCP in 2023, as campaign for Maharashtra assembly election draws closer. (HT)

On Wednesday, Pawar called Dilip Walse Patil a “traitor” for betraying him. This comes two days after he accused another former close ally, Chhagan Bhujbal, of “crossing all limits,” expressing disappointment over his decision to join Ajit Pawar.

Political observer Abhay Deshpande said that considering the last five years of politics in Maharashtra, this year’s assembly poll is a high-voltage drama.

“The fight in most of the assembly constituencies is neck to neck which is likely to be reflected in the speeches delivered by the leaders,” said Deshpande.

Deshpande stated that the Pawar family from Baramati is regarded as a respected political dynasty. However, following the split in the NCP over the past two years, things have changed.

“There has been a noticeable bitter exchange among the family members. Since the Shiv Sena party was divided even Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), has been openly criticising chief minister Eknath Shinde,” he said.

The Ambegaon constituency faces a crucial contest in the assembly election this year with seven-time incumbent MLA Walse Patil. He was long viewed as Sharad Pawar’s loyalist, but after splitting from the NCP party, he joined the NCP-Ajit Pawar faction, fighting a battle against Devdatta Nikam of the NCP (SP) party.

Pawar, while speaking in Ambeagon, during the rally of the party candidate Nikam, said, “Walse Patil says he has a healthy relationship with us, but it is false. He has betrayed us, and traitors should not go unpunished. The only punishment is in the upcoming assembly elections to defeat him.”

Walse Patil, once a trusted and loyal supporter of Sharad Pawar, said, “I will reply to the criticism during the closing campaign meeting on November 18.”

Previously on Tuesday, Pawar held a rally in Yeola where his former protégé Bhujbal is contesting against NCP’s (SP) Manikrao Shinde. Addressing the crowd in the stronghold of Bhujbal, Pawar apologised for what he termed as giving a “wrong candidate” during the 2019 elections and appealed to people to defeat Bhujbal in 2024.

Pawar during the rally, said, “Bhujbal has tarnished the image of Yeola, which was once known as the land of freedom fighters and the hub of Pathani saree production. Bhujbal made fun of Balasaheb Thackeray, who had made him the mayor of Mumbai. When he feared attacks from Shiv Sainiks, I protected him. I stood by him when he had to go to jail following some allegations and even gave him a post in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.”

In response to Pawar’s allegations, Bhujbal accused the NCP (SCP) leader of “engineering” the rift between him and Balasaheb Thackeray.

“I was one of the 15 Shiv Sena politicians who left the party and joined the NCP led by Pawar. He was the architect of this move, as he wanted to weaken the Shiv Sena. There was no need for Pawar to bring up old issues. I also know many things that, if I were to reveal them, would be embarrassing for a lot of people,” Bhujbal said.