Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Sharad Pawar to meet NCP candidates defeated in last assembly election
pune news

Sharad Pawar to meet NCP candidates defeated in last assembly election

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar makes the move to boost the morale of party workers, candidates and strengthen the party
By Abhay Khairnar
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has called a meeting with all candidates who suffered defeat in the last assembly elections, along with ministers, on September 8 in Mumbai. (HT)

PUNE: In a bid to boost the morale of party workers and strengthen the party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has called a meeting with all candidates who suffered defeat in the last assembly elections, along with ministers, on September 8 in Mumbai.

This will be the second such meeting held by Pawar with NCP’s assembly candidates.

One of the candidates confirmed saying, “The meeting has been called at Yeshwantrao Chavan auditorium in Mumbai on September 8 and we have been invited. The party has asked members to bring along issues that they feel are important and pending with the state government.”

Another candidate said, “All NCP ministers will be present at the meeting as Pawar too will be there. They will hear all the proposals and are expected to follow-up on the issues raised with the concerned departments.”

An NCP candidate who was defeated by a few votes in Pune on condition of anonymity said, “It is wrong for me to discuss this with the press, but it is true that this is the second such meeting. Although we suffered defeat earlier, the meeting will be a good platform to put up issues before the ministers and try and get solutions. It will definitely help us rebuild our image in our respective constituencies. And if the issues get sorted out, we can take credit for the same too.”

RELATED STORIES

A senior NCP leader said, “Pawar is very serious about this meeting and has instructed all party members to raise important issues in their respective constituencies. The candidates will discuss these issues with the ministers and try and get immediate solutions. The meeting will also help candidates who have suffered defeat to engage with the party again.”

An assembly candidate from Pune said, “As I am going to attend the meeting, I will study pending subjects in detail and speak with the concerned citizens. The meeting has prompted me to initiate dialogue with various sections.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dabholkar murder: Framing of charges deferred by special Pune court

ADB’s Rs5,000 crore fund for health infrastructure awaits Centre’s approval: Tope

Burglars strike house of two nephews of former MLA in Pune, steal valuables worth 53 lakh

As state govt mulls to reopen schools, 50% private school staff in Pune yet to be fully vaccinated
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP