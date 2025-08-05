Sharp decline in rabies cases among stray dogs

In a significant achievement for public health and animal welfare, the number of rabies-infected stray dogs in the city has dropped sharply over the past few years, according to data released by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s Health department. While 373 suspected rabies cases were reported in 2018, only 19 cases have been recorded so far in 2025. Similarly, confirmed rabies cases reduced from 220 in 2018 to just 3 in the current year. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Health officials from the civic body confirmed that the overall positivity rate - the percentage of suspected dogs that tested positive for rabies - has also decreased. The positivity rate was as high as 75% in 2020 and 2021, but has dropped to 15% in 2025.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC, attributed this decline to the mass vaccination campaigns, awareness drives, and better coordination and implementation of the Animal Birth Control Programme (ABC) in the city.

“Over the past four years, we have successfully administered 191,466 doses of vaccination to stray dogs and community dogs,” she said.

According to civic officials, in case a dog is suspected of carrying rabies, based on symptoms or the type of biting incident reported, it is picked up by the PMC dog squad and admitted to the quarantine facility at the dog pound. The dog is observed and tested for infection, and if found uninfected, is released back in the locality from where it was picked up.

In case of death, the carcass is sent for tests, wherein the brain tissue is tested twice through rapid antigen test and PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test. In the event of rabies-positive cases, mass vaccination drives and community awareness is conducted by the civic body as an immediate follow-up measure.

“Our vaccination drives have not just led to a significant reduction in rabies cases, but have also led to a marked increase in public awareness about reporting dog bites and seeking timely prophylaxis,” said Dr Funde-Bhosale.