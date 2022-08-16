Shekhar Singh appointed as new PCMC chief

Shekhar Singh, district collector from Satara has been appointed as the commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation as Rajesh Patil, has been transferred to Mumbai as MD of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation.

The transfer orders were issued by Additional Chief Secretary Nitin Gadre on Tuesday.

Rajesh Patil who is from the 2005 batch and belongs to the Odisha cadre and was appointed as PCMC civic chief on February 15, 2021. Patil had a tenure of 18 months in the twin industrial town.

Patil strived towards increasing cleanliness, employing transgenders and carrying out many development works.