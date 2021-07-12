Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shirdi, Pandharpur temples closed for devotees; Eid celebrations at home
Shirdi, Pandharpur temples closed for devotees; Eid celebrations at home

PUNE: The temple administration at Shirdi and Pandharpur has appealed to devotees not to pay visit for Guru Purnima and Ashadi Ekadashi in the light of the Covid -19 pandemic
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 07:51 PM IST
These popular religious sites see many people from Maharashtra and across the country during festivals.

Shirdi trust’s chief executive officer Kanuraj Bagate said, “Devotees are requested to not visit the temple campus between July 22 and 24. The temple has been closed for devotees since April 5 and all rituals have been performed in a simple manner since last two years.”

The administration has imposed curfew restrictions in Pandharpur between July 17 and July 25.

Solapur superintendent of police Tejaswi Satpute said, “No devotee is allowed to enter Solapur district and mainly Pandharpur between July 17 and 25 this year.”

After launching search operations over reports of devotees having already arrived and staying at ashrams in Pandharpur, Solapur police have appealed to them to leave the temple town.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday issued instructions regarding the Eid festival. PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “Citizens cannot offer Eid namaz at public places and should keep the celebrations at home only. The animal markets would remain closed and citizens should either buy it online or through telephone to avoid crowd.”

