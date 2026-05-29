Shirdi police file chargesheet against Kharat in land grabbing case

Shirdi police on Thursday filed a chargesheet against arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat and his two aides, Kiran Sonewane and Arvind Bawke, in connection with an alleged cheating and land-grabbing case.

Ashok Kharat (HT FILE)

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The 1,000-page chargesheet was submitted to the Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Rahata. The chargesheet invokes sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(2) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions related to money lending without a valid licence under the Maharashtra Money Lending Act, 2014.

Investigating officer Nivant Jadhav told HT that the chargesheet details how the three accused allegedly cheated a local farmer from Shirdi, Raosaheb Gondkar, and fraudulently acquired his four-acre land parcel.

Among the evidence submitted are bank account details showing financial transactions between Kharat and Gondkar, as well as documents related to the land deal executed in the presence of the two co-accused.

The police had arrested Kharat, Sonewane and Bawke after registering an FIR against them on March 31 based on Gondkar’s complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the complaint, Gondkar approached Kharat in 2023 seeking a loan to clear his existing debts. He alleged that Sonewane and Bawke introduced him to Kharat, assuring him that the latter would help him financially. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complaint, Gondkar approached Kharat in 2023 seeking a loan to clear his existing debts. He alleged that Sonewane and Bawke introduced him to Kharat, assuring him that the latter would help him financially. {{/usCountry}}

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Gondkar claimed that Kharat agreed to provide a loan of ₹5.5 crore but insisted on executing a sale deed for the farmer’s four-acre land as part of the arrangement. Desperate for funds, Gondkar signed the sale deed. The two also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) stating that Gondkar could repurchase the land within a year after repaying ₹6.07 crore, including interest.

The complainant further alleged that a few months later, Sonewane took eight signed blank cheques from him and paid ₹1.65 crore as interest to Kharat.

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Gondkar alleged that after August 2024, he repeatedly tried to contact Kharat to reclaim his land, but Kharat and his aides allegedly avoided meeting him.