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Shirdi police quiz Prathiba Chakankar in Kharat’s fake bank accounts case

Prathiba is the sister of senior NCP leader Rupali Chakankar, who recently resigned as chairperson of the state women’s commission

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 03:32 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
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The Shirdi police on Monday questioned Prathiba Chakankar and her son over four accounts in a cooperative bank in Rahata tehsil allegedly operated by arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat.

Police are probing more than 100 bank accounts in the district linked to Ashok Kharat. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Prathiba is the sister of senior NCP leader Rupali Chakankar, who recently resigned as chairperson of the state women’s commission following her links with Kharat.

Additional SP of Ahilyanagar, Somnath Waghchaure, said that the mother and son visited the police station to record their statements.

Police are probing more than 100 bank accounts in the district linked to Kharat. Though the accounts are in different names, Kharat is listed as the nominee in all of them and is suspected to have operated them.

Sources said the four accounts in the names of Prathiba and her son saw transactions totalling around 1.20 crore over the past few years.

“Prathiba claimed she was unaware of the existence of these accounts and that neither she nor her son operated them,” a police official said.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Shirdi police quiz Prathiba Chakankar in Kharat’s fake bank accounts case
Home / Cities / Pune / Shirdi police quiz Prathiba Chakankar in Kharat’s fake bank accounts case
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