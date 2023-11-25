Shirdi Saibaba temple gets 17.50 crore donation during Diwali

During the Diwali festival, the Shirdi Saibaba temple received donations totalling ₹17.50, according to P Shiva Shankar, chief executive officer of Saibaba Shirdi Sansthan.

During the Diwali festival, the Shirdi Saibaba temple received donations totalling ₹ 17.50, according to P Shiva Shankar, chief executive officer of Saibaba Shirdi Sansthan. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Shirdi was flooded with devotees during the Diwali festival. From November 10 to November 20, the Sansthan received Rs17 crore in donations from devotees,” he said.

Shiva Shankar further said, “Among the donation amount, ₹7.22 crore cash was received in the donation boxes. The temple received a ₹3.98 crore gifts at the donation counters. The Public Relations office received ₹2.31 crore for paid darshan passes. We received ₹3.70 crore through online transactions like as debit cards, UPI payments, DD, and money orders. Aside from that, the Shirdi temple received 425-gram gold worth ₹22.67 lakh and 8.2 kg silver worth ₹4.49 lakh.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON