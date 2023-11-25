Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shirdi Saibaba temple gets 17.50 crore donation during Diwali

ByAbhay Khairnar
Nov 26, 2023 05:44 AM IST

Shirdi Saibaba temple received donations of ₹17.50 crore during Diwali, with ₹7.22 crore in cash, ₹3.98 crore in gifts, and ₹3.70 crore through online transactions.

During the Diwali festival, the Shirdi Saibaba temple received donations totalling 17.50, according to P Shiva Shankar, chief executive officer of Saibaba Shirdi Sansthan.

“Shirdi was flooded with devotees during the Diwali festival. From November 10 to November 20, the Sansthan received Rs17 crore in donations from devotees,” he said.

Shiva Shankar further said, “Among the donation amount, 7.22 crore cash was received in the donation boxes. The temple received a 3.98 crore gifts at the donation counters. The Public Relations office received 2.31 crore for paid darshan passes. We received 3.70 crore through online transactions like as debit cards, UPI payments, DD, and money orders. Aside from that, the Shirdi temple received 425-gram gold worth 22.67 lakh and 8.2 kg silver worth 4.49 lakh.”

