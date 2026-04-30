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Shirdi Saibaba Trust plans 30 crore infrastructure push ahead of Kumbh Mela in Nashik

₹13 crore will be spent on road development, while the remaining ₹17 crore will go towards creating infrastructure at the parking facilities, including CCTV surveillance systems, sheds, toilets etc

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 05:20 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
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The ad hoc management committee of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust recently approved a proposal to spend 30 crore on infrastructure development in Shirdi ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik.

The 21-month-long religious gathering is scheduled to begin in October this year, with the peak rush expected between July and September next year. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The committee is headed by SB Kachare, Prrincipal District Judge of Ahmednagar, and includes two other members: Pankaj Ashiya, Ahilyanagar district collector and Goraksha Gadilkar, chief executive officer (CEO) of Sai Sansthan Trust.

Gadilkar said that after receiving the committee’s approval, the proposal has now been sent to the Bombay High Court for mandatory clearance, after which work on the project will begin.

The 21-month-long religious gathering is scheduled to begin in October this year, with the peak rush expected between July and September next year.

“Two new roads will be developed in Shirdi to connect five new parking zones being created in the town ahead of the Kumbh Mela,” Gadilkar said.

According to him, around 13 crore will be spent on road development, while the remaining 17 crore will go towards creating infrastructure at the parking facilities, including CCTV surveillance systems, sheds, toilets and security arrangements.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Shirdi Saibaba Trust plans 30 crore infrastructure push ahead of Kumbh Mela in Nashik
Home / Cities / Pune / Shirdi Saibaba Trust plans 30 crore infrastructure push ahead of Kumbh Mela in Nashik
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