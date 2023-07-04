Home / Cities / Pune News / NCP split: Was unaware of Ajit Pawar’s move, claims Kolhe

NCP split: Was unaware of Ajit Pawar’s move, claims Kolhe

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 04, 2023 11:14 PM IST

Leaders said that Ajit Pawar is planning to give the Shirur LS seat ticket to his son Parth Pawar instead of Maval as the latter constituency is tougher

While Amol Kolhe claimed that he did not know about Ajit Pawar’s motive behind joining the Maharashtra government, many leaders claim that the Shirur Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Member of Parliament (MP) took the step to back Sharad Pawar to secure his political future.

Pune, India - April 9, 2019: Rally of Dr. Amol Kolhe in front of collector office before he goes to fill his application for election in Shirur constituency in Pune, India, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
Pune, India - April 9, 2019: Rally of Dr. Amol Kolhe in front of collector office before he goes to fill his application for election in Shirur constituency in Pune, India, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

Some NCP members on condition of anonymity said, “As Kolhe’s opponent Shivajirao Adhalrao contacted Sharad Pawar after his rival Dilip Walse Patil and Kolhe joined the Ajit Pawar’s group, the Shirur MP decided to return to the camp of senior Pawar.

Adhalrao is a two-time MP from Shirur constituency who recently joined the Eknath Shinde camp. If Kolhe also would have joined the group, only one of them would get the Lok Sabha ticket.”

Meanwhile, some senior leaders said that NCP leader Ajit Pawar is planning to give the Shirur LS seat ticket to his son Parth Pawar instead of Maval as the latter constituency is tougher.

Kolhe said, “I was unaware about Ajit Pawar and other leaders’ move. I thought that it was the party’s official stand to join the state government.”

Many leaders from Ambegaon and Shirur taluka have expressed their unhappiness over giving the minister’s post to Dilip Walse Patil even as Sharad Pawar plans to launching his campaign from Ambegaon constituency represented by the former.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out