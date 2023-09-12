Shiv Sena leader demands fire audit of PMC-run schools

Shiv Sena leader and former corporator Prithviraj Sutar on Monday demanded administration to conduct fire audits of schools run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Last week a fire broke out at PMC-run Hambirrao Moze School in Chandanagar (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Last week a fire broke out at PMC-run Hambirrao Moze School in Chandanagar. Since the fire broke out on a holiday, no major incident was reported except damage to furniture.

Sutar said, “The main reason behind the fire is dumping of furniture, documents and scrap. The situation is near about same in all schools. To avoid such incidents, PMC needs to manage the scrap as conduct a fire audit of all the schools.”

Shiv Sena leaders warned that if the municipal commissioner does not conduct the fire audit, Sena will protest outside PMC headquarters.

