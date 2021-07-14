Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shivaji Market awaits restoration six months after fire

The work of restoration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Market in Punefollowing a massive fire in March is yet to begin and likely to be delayed further due to lack of funds
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 09:20 PM IST
The work of restoration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Market in Punefollowing a massive fire in March is yet to begin and likely to be delayed further due to lack of funds. The PCB had sought funds from the district administration after which the collector office agreed to pay 1.25 crore if the board paid the remaining 1.25 crore as part of the 2.50 crore funds required for the project.

The board administration on June 30 took a decision to seek the pending taxes from the traders wherein an amount of 80 lakh is due as tax from the defaulters.

PCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amit Kumar said, “After the joint meeting with the district collectorate officials, it was decided that the district collector’s office will give 1.25 crore and we will give the remaining amount. We issued notices to the traders and asked them to pay their pending tax which is around 80 lakh while we will contribute 50 lakh. The board is facing one of the severest financial crises in our history and trying our level best to ensure that developmental works don’t get affected. They had committed to that they will deposit the amount by July 12 but only 10 lakh has been deposited two days ago. Once the balance amount is ready, we will sanction the necessary funds. A meeting with the cantonment MLA has been convened on Thursday to resolve the restoration issue.”

Shivaji Market Traders Association President Manzoor Shaikh said, “On June 29, we had a meeting with army officials and CEO regarding restoration of the market. The restoration work must not be stopped just for the sake of dues as deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar sanctioned 1.25 crore for the restoration work. We are creating awareness amongst the traders about the pending dues and we have paid around 15 lakh so far. We will offer all our support to the board for pending tax recovery. The board administration must not put a pre-condition that the traders must pay their pending dues as most of our traders have been badly affected by Covid-19 and facing huge business losses.”

A massive fire broke out at the Chhatrapati Shivaji market on the night of March 15 which destroyed at least 25 shops in the fish and chicken section of the market. Fire tenders from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control within an hour’s time.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Market, a grade I heritage structure, has been a bustling marketplace since its construction in 1885 by British army officer Lt Gen John Ross as per the design by Gen Cecil D’Urban La Touche and WM Ducat.

The heritage structure still awaits restoration owing to lack of funds from Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) which is facing a near bankruptcy of central government funds for the past three years.

