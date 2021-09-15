Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shivajirao Bhosale bank case: Chargesheet registered against Anil Bhosale, 6 others

PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 11:44 PM IST
A chargesheet has been registered against seven people, including former corporator Anil Bhosale, at a special court in Pune , in a case of cheating involving the Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank, according to Pune police. (HT FILE)

PUNE A 7,380-page chargesheet has been registered against seven people, including former corporator Anil Bhosale, at a special court in Pune , in a case of cheating involving the Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank worth 496,44,00,000, according to a statement issued by Pune police on Wednesday.

The chargesheet is against Bhosale, Suryaji Pandurang Jadhav, Tanaji Dattu Padwal, Shailesh Sampatrao Bhosale, Mangaldas Vitthal Bandal, Hiten alias Hitendra Virabhai Patel, and Manojkumar Pranath Abrol.

The chargesheet includes charges under Sections 406, 408, 409, 420, 468, 471, 109, 120(b), 465, 467, 474, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 3, 4, and 5 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors.

“In the case, the accused criminally plotted in a strategic manner and helped each other to use names of these loan benefactors to forge loan documents and used them as genuine documents to issue loans and in the process cheated and breached the trust of customers of the bank,” read a statement by the Economic Offence Wing of Pune police.

The chargesheet was registered in the special MPID court of Additional Sessions Judge GP Agrawal.

