Shop owners concerned over duration of Mandai redevelopment project

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Maha-Metro jointly will be spending ₹11.68 crores for redevelopment work of Mahatma Phule Mandai. However, traders who have relocated their shops are concerned about how much duration it will take for the redevelopment process.

When HT reporter visited the area on Tuesday, it was found that people who have already shifted their shops are already waiting to return to their old places.

Shabbir Shaikh who runs wholesale and retail vegetable business said, “Initially, we were told that metro station work will go on till December 2022, now it has been pushed to March 2023. If they plan to redevelop the complete area then it will take more time. After relocating to Raviwar Peth, my business has already suffered. I hope whatever redevelopment work authorities are planning, should get over with the metro station work.”

A fruit seller, Dheeraj Paygude hopes to move back to the old place at the earliest.

“I hope PMC and MahaMetro get the work done in the promised time-frame,” he said.

The work of the metro underground station at Mahatma Phule Mandai is progressing briskly.

Kasba Peth, Sukharwar Peth and Budhwar Peth have a large number of historical monuments, such as Lal Mahal, Shaniwar Wada, Nana Wada, Vishram Bagh Wada, Kasba Ganapati and Tambadi Jogeshwari, Dagdushet Ganapati, Trishund Ganapati, Tulshibagh etc.

PMC and Pune Metro have drafted a plan to connect all these places and provide information about them through a ‘heritage walk’.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar and Pune Metro, director (works) Atul Gadgil have signed a MoU in this regard.

“Our first priority is to complete the metro station work. Once we are at an advanced stage, the redevelopment work of the Mandai area will commence. We are expecting it to be finished by march 2023,” Gadgil said.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director of MahaMetro said, “Apart from metro stations, we will be developing the area surrounding the stations. With PMC’s cooperation, the development plan of Mahatma Phule Mandai area has been prepared. The proposal will overhaul the look of this area. The entire Mahatma Phule Mandai will be made pedestrian friendly.”