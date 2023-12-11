Show cause notices issued to 7 private hospitals in Pune

The state public health department has issued notices to seven prominent private hospitals in Pune city for alleged irregularities and violations of norms. The notices were issued after finding multiple violations by the hospitals during the surprise visit, said officials.

A 20-member squad including experts and specialised doctors are part of the team that conducts surprise visits and inspections of the hospitals. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The show cause notices have been issued to hospitals Ruby Hall Clinic, Jehangir Hospital, Healing Hands Clinic, KEM Hospital, Global Hospital, Gupte Hospital, Siddhi Hospital and Laparoscopic Centre.

Following multiple complaints from aggrieved citizens and patients the deputy director of health services, Pune region, Dr Radhakishan Pawar, from September 20 had started surprise visits and inspections of all prominent private hospitals in the city and take action if laxity is found.

The hospitals are inspected for implementation of violation of the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Regulations 2021, Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994, Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act 2021, Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021 and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021. Also, the hospitals are inspected for adherence to Bio-Medical Waste Rules 2016, Infection control, Pollution compliance, and Fire Compliance amongst other rules governing the healthcare facilities.

“We received several complaints from patients and their kin. Many hospitals are not following the Nursing Home Act and other norms seriously. Several lacunae were found in most of the hospitals. Some hospitals were not even following the norms which are followed even by the government-run primary health centres of government. The aim of the drive is that all hospitals should follow the rules and the patients should get better treatment. The action will continue in the coming days,” said Dr Pawar.

While show-cause notices have been issued to seven hospitals the inspection of other hospitals will continue in the coming days.

Out of these seven hospitals three hospitals, Ruby Hall Clinic, Gupte Hospital and Siddhi Hospital have responded to the notice. However, these hospitals will be inspected again after which further action or no action will be decided, said officials.

Ali Daruwala, advisor to Ruby Hall Clinic, this is an old matter among all other findings during the visit on October 22 and it’s being sorted out.

“This is not the fact. We have followed all norms laid down by the district administration and rules regarding biomedical waste. At Ruby Hall, we follow all the strictures and we refute all charges against us. We have hired top-notch officials in the hospital only for compliance and we have replied to the notice,” he said.

Dr Vinod Sawantwadkar, chief executive officer of Jehangir Hospital, said, the notice has been recently received and we will respond to it by December 20.

“The issues that they have found during the inspection are something that can be worked on. I will discuss the issue with our team on Monday,” he said.

Dr Sanjay Gupte, head of Gupte Hospital, said, there are no issues at our hospital and we are following all the norms.

“The notice has been issued because of some misunderstanding. We have responded to the notice and everything is in compliance at our hospital,” he, said.

Dr YL Yemul, medical administrator, KEM hospital, confirmed that the health officials have visited the hospital and an inspection was conducted. “I am not aware of the notice being issued to us. We will look into the issue and speak to our respective officials.”

Dr Rajeev Doshi, director of Siddhi Hospital, said, our hospital has almost all the compliance and we have responded to the notice.

“We have done all the compliance which was pointed out by the authorities. However, before taking action the health department should first conduct an awareness session or meeting with the hospitals to create awareness about the act and the provision for its effective implementation,” he said.

Dr Ashwin Porwal, founder-director of the Healing Hands Clinic, said, “We have most of the compliance and the remaining are under process. We will respond to the notice soon.”

Anil More, head of operations at Global Hospital, said, “We are following all rules and comply with the required norms. Every month the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) visits and conducts the inspections but they never found any problems in the past. However, we will look into the issue and reply to the notice.”

Norm violations

*Ruby Hall Clinic was allegedly found violating the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act 2021, Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021 and Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, Bio-Medical Waste Rules 2016 and Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Regulations 2021.

*Jehangir Hospital was allegedly found violating ART (Regulation) Act 2021 and Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, Bio-Medical Waste Rules 2016 and Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Regulations 2021.

*KEM Hospital was also allegedly found violating the ART (Regulation) Act 2021 and Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, PCPNDT Act, Bio-Medical Waste Rules 2016 and Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Regulations 2021.

*Global Hospital was allegedly found violating the MTP (Amendment) Act 2021, Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Regulations 2021 and BMW Rules 2016.

*Healing Hands Hospital was allegedly found violating the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Regulations 2021 and BMW Rules 2016.

*Siddhi Hospital and Laparoscopic Centre was allegedly found violating MTP (Amendment) Act 202, Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Regulations 2021 and BMW rules 2016.

*Gupte Hospital was allegedly found violating the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Regulations 2021.