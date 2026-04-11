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Show-cause notice to contractor over viral videos at Yerawada mental hospital

The contractor, who provided housekeeping services for several years, continued operations until March 31, 2026, but stopped work from April 1, citing non-payment

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 05:00 am IST
By Vicky Pathare
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The public health department on Friday issued a show-cause notice to a former contractor of the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH) in Yerawada after videos surfaced on social media allegedly showing inmates being made to do cleaning work.

he public health department on Friday issued a show-cause notice to a former contractor of the Mental Hospital (RMH) in Yerawada. (HT)

The contractor, who provided housekeeping services for several years, continued operations until March 31, 2026, but stopped work from April 1, citing non-payment. Hospital authorities claim he later circulated old videos and photographs from his tenure to tarnish the hospital’s image.

The contractor had provided housekeeping and cleaning services for several years. Of a total pending 2.68 crore (for how many days), the department cleared about 98 lakh, stating payments were based on the quality of work and refusing to release the full amount.

In the notice, the department said that, under the contract, responsibility for cleanliness rested entirely with the contractor. “Despite this, the videos show patients engaged in cleaning work. This is a violation of contract conditions and provisions of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, as well as a breach of patient and human rights,” it stated.

“Workers were denied basic benefits such as minimum wages, provident fund, ESIC and other legal entitlements. Strict action must be taken against both the contractor and the former officials involved,” said Dr Abhijit More, party representative.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Show-cause notice to contractor over viral videos at Yerawada mental hospital
Home / Cities / Pune / Show-cause notice to contractor over viral videos at Yerawada mental hospital
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