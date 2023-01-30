Single window clearance scheme for govt land acquisition projects in Pune dist

The state land records department has initiated a major step towards rationalisation of all permissions related to land acquisition projects for ring road, airport, railway line and highway projects in the district. The department will soon activate a single window scheme on lines of Gujarat state government which will cut down the need for approaching each of the different departments involved for getting a No Objection Certificate (NOC), a mandatory requirement for all the projects.

Currently, around 8,000 hectares of land has to be acquired for different infrastructure related projects in the district. Currently, infrastructure projects estimated to be around ₹50,000 crore are underway in Pune district. Massive land acquisition has to be carried for these projects and once the project has been finalised, DPR is readied by the administration for the smooth execution of the project. The government has to acquire land belonging to forest, revenue, railways, MSEDCL, irrigation, BSNL and the army wherein post project finalisation, the file is sent for the departmental NOC.

It has been the government experience that the NOC’s get stalled for a long time and without 80 per cent of land acquisition, funds from the centre are not released. The delay results in escalation of project costs.

Settlement commissioner Niranjan Sudhanshu said, “ The computerised single window scheme is being developed to expedite the land acquisition process for any project where any of the government departments are involved wherein their land has to be acquired. An online proposal will be sent to the concerned department for further vetting and their observation on the concerned file. It will result in quicker disposal of the project application for land acquisition and getting NOC’s for the same.”