Sinhagad Road flyover now open to public

PUNE: The city's longest flyover on Sinhagad Road – between Rajaram Bridge and Fun Time Cinema – was opened to the public on Monday after the inauguration of its third and last phase between Veer Shivaji Kashid Chowk and late Prakash Vitthal Inamdar Chowk by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The flyover promises to reduce time taken to traverse Sinhagad Road from the current 20 minutes to just six minutes.

The flyover was erected by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in three phases. During phase one, the 500-metre stretch near Rajaram Bridge was erected at a cost of ₹15 crore. During phase two, the 2.1 km stretch between Vitthalwadi and Fun Time Cinema was erected at a cost of ₹61 crore. During phase three, the 1.5 km stretch between Veer Shivaji Kashid Chowk and late Prakash Vitthal Inamdar Chowk was erected at a cost of ₹42 crore.

The CM inaugurated the third and last phase of the flyover on Monday. “This is a state-of-the-art bridge and will help reduce travel time on Sinhagad Road,” the CM said. Minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol; and minister of state for urban development and local MLA Madhuri Misal were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari had broken ground for the flyover project in 2021. The flyover was delayed due to various reasons, and its inauguration was delayed due to the unavailability of the CM.

Sinhagad Road is among the city’s arterial roads with around one-and-a-half lakh vehicles passing through it daily. Traffic from Nanded City, Mumbai-Bangalore highway, Dhayari, Khadakwasla and Sinhagad Fort passes through the road daily. Due to the flyover, those travelling to the city area can now avoid traffic near Santosh Hall and Vitthalwadi among others.