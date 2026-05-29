SIT files second chargesheet in Nashik TCS case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik city police on Thursday filed a second chargesheet in connection with the alleged sexual harassment, exploitation and religious conversion case linked to a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)-associated business process outsourcing (BPO) unit in Nashik.

Nine employees of the BPO unit had lodged separate complaints alleging sexual exploitation and religious coercion by their eight arrested co-workers. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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In a statement, the Nashik city police said the second chargesheet, filed before the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate, pertains to eight separate FIRs registered at Mumbai Naka police station between April 3 and 4.

The cases are registered against Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Nida Khan, Ashwini Chainani, Raza Memon, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Ansari and Shahrukh Qureshi. All the accused are currently in judicial custody.

The chargesheets invoke sections 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking), 79 (words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 299 (hurting religious sentiments), 356 (criminal defamation), 302 (deliberate intention to hurt religious feelings), and sections 3(5) and 3(9) related to acts committed by multiple persons with shared intent under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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{{^usCountry}} “The SIT’s investigation into the case is still underway. If required, supplementary chargesheets will be filed in all these cases,” the police statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The SIT’s investigation into the case is still underway. If required, supplementary chargesheets will be filed in all these cases,” the police statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said separate chargesheets were filed in each of the eight cases and that the combined documents exceed 2,000 pages.

“The statements of over 45 witnesses were recorded during the SIT probe. Investigators have also collected CCTV footage and technical evidence as part of the investigation,” the sources added.

Police commissioner Sandeep Karnik had constituted the SIT, headed by assistant commissioner of police Sandeep Mitke, after the first FIR in the case was registered at Deolali police station.

Nine employees of the BPO unit had lodged separate complaints alleging sexual exploitation and religious coercion by their eight arrested co-workers.

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The SIT had earlier filed its first chargesheet on May 22 in the Deolali police station case against Nida Khan, Danish Shaikh, Tausif Attar and AIMIM corporator from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mateen Patel.