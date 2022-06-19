Six booked for assaulting man over old rivalry in Pune

PUNE The Pune police have booked six persons for attempting to murder a 23-year-old man over an old rivalry.

The accused allegedly barged into his house in Ghorpadi peth and assaulted him with sharp weapons. The man has been hospitalised and his condition is critical, said officials.

The accused have been identified as Jubare Wadi Sheikh, Rahul Dattu Shedge, Abhishek Devidas Sasane, Adarsh Hanvate,Rohit Thorat and one more from Somvar peth.

The incident allegedly took place on Saturday when the victim, Saurabh Dhaware (23) and his friend Sameer were together, the accused barged in and assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons. They later fled, leaving him in a pool of blood. Some neighbours rushed him to the hospital.

Dhawre alleged that the accused had a rivalry with him.

Police sub-inspector S Kutwal said an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Khadak police station.

