Six districts in Maharashtra show gradual rise in weekly Covid positivity rate

Although Pune district has the highest weekly positivity rate in the state, there are six other districts that are showing an upward trend, said officials.

These districts include Gondia, Sangli, Dhule, Gondia, Nanded, Nagpur and Bhandara.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Till August 2, Pune reported a weekly positivity rate of 14.45 per cent which has seen a gradual decrease over the past few weeks. The state weekly positivity rate is 5.35 per cent.

Dr Pradreep Awate, surveillance officer, state health department said that after Ashadi wari, the cases in Pune district increased. “However, at that time, the positivity rate in other districts was less. Now we can see that as infection rate in Pune and Mumbai decreases, these other districts show a rising trend which is normal. However, the overall positivity rate is not at that high. The hospitalisation rate is also very low as many patients show mild or no symptoms,” said Dr Awate.

On Saturday, 1,931 fresh Covid cases were tested positive in Maharashtra and nine deaths were reported. Case fatality rate in the state is 1.83%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Awate added that as per the latest report from the BJ Medical College Pune , 14 patients of BA.5 subvariant and 35 patients of BA.2.75 have been found in the state.

“While one case of BA.2.75 is from Solapur and two cases from Akola, all remaining 46 cases (32 of BA.2.75 and 14 of BA.5) are from Pune. These are positive cases from July 20 to July 28. Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway. This has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 patient tally to 272 and that of BA.2.75 to 234,” said Dr Awate.

As per state health department, there are 177 patients of BA.4 and BA.5 from Pune, 51 from Mumbai, 16 from Thane, 7 from Raigad, 5 from Sangli, 8 from Nagpur, 4 from Palghar and 2 from Kolhapur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For BA.2.75 patients, 159 are from Pune, 33 from Nagpur, 12 from Yavatmal, 9 from Solapur, 5 from Mumbai, six from Akola and three from Thane. There are two patients from Washim, and one each from Amaravati, Buldhana, Jalna, Latur, Sangli.

Headline: Sharp rise

Weekly positivity rate (in %)

Gondia Dhule Sangli Nanded Nagpur Bhandara

July 6 -12 – 2.39 7.19 6.62 3.36 8.93 3.71

July 13-19 – 4.39 7.09 9.46 6.07 10.66 4.73

July 20 -26 – 8.09 6.76 9.18 6.59 14.51 4.51

July 27 to August 2 – 8.50 7.41 9.93 9.43 14.01 7.76

Source: State Health Department