Six held for alleged poaching in GIB sanctuary area

Pune: The forest department has arrested six individuals from Great Indian Bustard (GIB) Bird Sanctuary after being caught hunting protected birds. Acting on a tip-off, the suspects were caught red-handed while attempting to hunt near the Dhakdi village area of the sanctuary on the night of August 3. The forest officials intercepted the suspects with the help of a drone camera. Hunting tools and a two-wheeler recovered from the accused have been seized. Later, a judicial magistrate granted them one-day forest custody. Forest department has arrested six individuals from Great Indian Bustard Bird Sanctuary after being caught hunting protected birds. (HT)

The arrested have been identified as Shridhar Vishwanath Kadale, 52; Satish Vishwanath Kadale, 45; Nitin Vishwanath Kadale, 35; Vijay Kiran Kadale, 24; Aryan Ritesh Bhorle, 37; and Gaurav Dattaram Gawande, 32. A case has been registered under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

The operation was led by range forest officer Kishor Tekale, under the guidance of Vivek Hoshing, deputy conservator of forests, wildlife division, Pune Forest Department. The accused are said to have entered the sanctuary from the Takli beat area and were attempting to trap birds in the sanctuary. Authorities have stated that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating wildlife protection laws.

“There was one black buck poaching reported in the similar area a week ago, hence our team was on alert. The accused are local and a few of them are also on police wanted list,” Tekale said.

The Great Indian Bustard Sanctuary is located around 22 km from Solapur at Nannaj in Maharashtra. Established in 1979, the sanctuary was created to protect the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard, a bird species once commonly seen in the region.