Six killed as slab at under-construction building collapses in Pune
pune news

Six killed as slab at under-construction building collapses in Pune

Six people were killed and several suspected to have been trapped when the slab at an under-construction building collapsed in Pune’s Yerawada area
At least six persons were killed and several others feared trapped as the slab at a building under construction collapsed in Yerawada area of Pune late on Thursday, police officials said. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT)
Updated on Feb 04, 2022 01:22 AM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

Pune: At least six people were killed and several others feared trapped as the slab at a building under construction collapsed in Yerawada area of Pune late on Thursday, police officials said.

The incident happened at around 11pm when a large portion of slab came crashing down at a construction site at lane number 8 of Shastrinagar under Yerawada. Among those killed were labourers working at the site.

Fire brigade on spot after a slab of an under construction building collapsed in Yerwada, Pune. (HT Photo/Shankar Narayan)

Inspector Yunush Shaikh of Yerawada police station said, “Six persons have so far been found dead and their bodies have been taken to Sassoon hospital. Rescue operation is underway. It is an under-construction building and workers were engaged in slab work during night when the incident happened.”

According to police, the site was owned by Blue Grass Constructions.

According to fire brigade officials, those injured are being taken to hospital.

