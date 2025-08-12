6 suspended after four patients go missing from Pune mental hospital

In a major security lapse, four patients went missing from the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH) in Yerawada over the past two weeks, prompting immediate disciplinary action. Six staff members have been suspended with immediate effect, and show cause notices have been issued to four others, including two senior doctors who were on night duty, officials said, adding that a proposal seeking administrative approval for the suspensions has been sent to the deputy director of health services.. Yerawada police have registered a missing complaint and are conducting a parallel probe.(HT File Photo)

According to the hospital records, the first incident occurred on July 29, when a 37-year-old male patient from Nanded went missing from the male informatory ward.

Also Read | 7 killed after van falls off road on hilly terrain in Pune district

On August 1, three more patients — aged 35, 40, and 45 — all from another ward and residents of Solapur district, also went missing. The trio was admitted in recent months for alcohol use disorder (AUD).

Following the incidents, RMH authorities on August 8 suspended two male attendants from the ward that reported the trio missing, two male attendants from the male informatory ward, and two hawaldars. All were on night duty at the time. Show cause notices were issued to two senior doctors and two ward assistants, also brothers, responsible for night supervision.

Also Read | 5 things to know about Supreme Court order that cleared the way for nearly 500 stalled real estate projects in MMR, Pune

“The four staff served with show cause notices have been asked to respond within seven days. Three of the missing patients from Solapur have returned home, but there is no information yet on the patient from Nanded,” said Dr Shrinivas Kolod, RMH medical superintendent.

Yerawada police have registered a missing complaint and are conducting a parallel probe. Sources said preliminary findings point to lapses in monitoring, inadequate night staffing, and possible negligence in following security protocols. The fact that patients went missing from different wards in a short period has raised serious concerns about surveillance and safety of both patients and the community.

Also Read | PM flags off Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat, CM attends Nagpur launch

Dr Nagnath Yempalle, deputy director of health services (Pune region), said, “We have received the suspension proposal. Such lapses in a sensitive government healthcare facility are unacceptable. Stern action will be taken.”

This is not the first disciplinary action at RMH this year. On March 20, two cooks were suspended after being found working under the influence of alcohol, a violation that risked food contamination and patient safety. Officials said the current action has been taken under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979.