Siya taken to Lullanagar spot where Lohagad murder plan was rehearsed: Police

Pune: Pune Rural Police on Thursday took accused Siya Goyal to a Lullanagar location where she and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary had allegedly practised how to push realtor Ketan Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort, an officer associated with the investigation said. Siya was there for around 30 minutes in the morning.

Pune, Jul 01 (ANI): Accused Siya Goyal in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, brought to Lonavala Rural Police Station for investigation at Lonavala, in Pune on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

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During a search at Goyal’s residence in Pune’s Market Yard area, investigators seized the clothes she was allegedly wearing on June 18, the day Agarwal died.

“The probe found that Siya and Chetan had rehearsed the act at an open space near a club in Lullanagar before carrying it out at Lohagad. She was taken there today and identified the location where the rehearsal had allegedly taken place,” a Pune Rural Police officer said.

The officer added that the clothes Goyal allegedly wore on the day of the incident were recovered during the house panchnama.

On Wednesday, Pune Rural Police reconstructed the crime scene with Chaudhary. Police conducted a similar reconstruction with Goyal on Sunday, when a dummy was pushed off the cliff in her presence, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police also said that Agarwal’s father, Vishal Agarwal, stated in his complaint that his son had repeatedly expressed concern over Goyal’s closeness to Chaudhary and often mentioned his name during conversations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police also said that Agarwal’s father, Vishal Agarwal, stated in his complaint that his son had repeatedly expressed concern over Goyal’s closeness to Chaudhary and often mentioned his name during conversations. {{/usCountry}}

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Goyal (20) and Chaudhary (22), who police say were in a relationship, are accused of pushing 25-year-old Agarwal to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. Agarwal and Goyal were scheduled to marry in November. Both accused were arrested after the incident and remain in police custody till July 3. Meanwhile, police have moved court to conduct a lie detector test on Sia, alleging that she has been giving inconsistent statements.