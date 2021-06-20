Skywalk project proposed for Lonavla

Looking at the popularity of twin hill stations Lonavla and Khandala, a skywalk has been proposed in a meeting held on tourism development in presence of Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar.

The estimated project is ₹35 crore and four designs were presented during the meeting.

The initiative of proposed plan of building skywalk was the brain child of the MLA Sunil Shelke.

“The question is - what can we do for the most visited eco-tourismspot in Pune, for example, the tiger point, when tourists come there - they see a cluster of shanty shops. A skywalk with associated shops and centres was thought of to make it an even greater attraction. It will increase foot falls, and the place will have a greater tourist carrying capacity. More jobs would be generated,” said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad.

During the meeting, four designs were proposed. The estimated cost of design A is ₹23 crore while estimated cost for design B is 32 crore while for proposed design C and D the estimated cost is ₹34 and ₹36 crore respectively.

“More tourists coming there would mean more tourists into Pune, restaurants on the way would have more business and greater number of jobs would be created. Tourism is the fourth largest sector in Pune. There are so many places in Pune and the idea is to develop each with regard to amenities, engagement activities and access,” added Prasad.

Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar said “The project initiated is commendable and I will try my best as the guardian minister of the district to get maximum funds for it.”