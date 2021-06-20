Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Skywalk project proposed for Lonavla
pune news

Skywalk project proposed for Lonavla

Looking at the popularity of twin hill stations Lonavla and Khandala, a skywalk has been proposed in a meeting held on tourism development in presence of Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar
By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 09:03 PM IST
HT Image

Looking at the popularity of twin hill stations Lonavla and Khandala, a skywalk has been proposed in a meeting held on tourism development in presence of Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar.

The estimated project is 35 crore and four designs were presented during the meeting.

The initiative of proposed plan of building skywalk was the brain child of the MLA Sunil Shelke.

“The question is - what can we do for the most visited eco-tourismspot in Pune, for example, the tiger point, when tourists come there - they see a cluster of shanty shops. A skywalk with associated shops and centres was thought of to make it an even greater attraction. It will increase foot falls, and the place will have a greater tourist carrying capacity. More jobs would be generated,” said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad.

During the meeting, four designs were proposed. The estimated cost of design A is 23 crore while estimated cost for design B is 32 crore while for proposed design C and D the estimated cost is 34 and 36 crore respectively.

“More tourists coming there would mean more tourists into Pune, restaurants on the way would have more business and greater number of jobs would be created. Tourism is the fourth largest sector in Pune. There are so many places in Pune and the idea is to develop each with regard to amenities, engagement activities and access,” added Prasad.

Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar said “The project initiated is commendable and I will try my best as the guardian minister of the district to get maximum funds for it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP