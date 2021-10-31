Slab collapses at construction site in Balewadi; six-eight hurt

PUNE At least six-eight people were injured after a slab of a building under construction collapsed in Balewadi, Pimpri Chinchwad, early on Sunday morning.

All the rescued were injured and no casualties were reported, according to fire brigade officials who conducted a search in the rubble.

The fire brigades of Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Pune Metro Region Development Authority (PMRDA) responded and a total of six fire units were present on the spot.

“The injured were pulled out by locals. As per the locals, 12 people were rescued and no other person was found. Later, upon verification, we learned that there are 6-8 people at the hospital and nobody has sustained any serious injury,” read a statement from the Pune city fire brigade.

While some suffered injuries on the hands, some on the stomach and other suffered scratches and 11 of them escaped unscathed.

“We did not get a call from the site at all. The builders generally do that. Someone from the neighbouring buildings probably saw it and later gave us a call. Pimpri Chinchwad fire brigade responded first. Later on, Pune and PMRDA were called. After two hours of search, we were told that there were 18 people working on the slab and 11 escaped and 7 injured have been accounted for,” said Prabhakar Umratkar, Sinhagad road division of Pune fire brigade.

The site was of Naiknavare Associates. The company has claimed to have taken responsibility of the medical expense of the injured.

“The incident was unfortunate. We are conducting a thorough investigation into why and how it has happened. Thankfully no life was lost and nobody sustain serious injury. For now, out priority is to provide the right medical help and support to the families of the injured,” said Ranjeet Naiknaware, Chairman, Naiknavare Developers.

The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Wakad area. Six units of the three fire fighting forces worked for two hours to conduct a search and confirm the report of no casualties.